One of boxing’s best will be back in action later this evening (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, as Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line in a main event scrap with John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO).

With Canelo competing on Mexican soil for the first time since 2011 the main event of the evening should be a memorable contest to say the least. After all, Alvarez plans on announcing his retirement from the sport if Ryder happens to pull of an upset. But with Alvarez being a -1800 betting favorite that’s unlikely to happen.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV main card live on DAZN, the Canelo vs. Ryder “Before the Bell” pre-fight show is expected to go LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the above video player. It will feature in-depth analysis of the main event along with a collection of “Prelims” bouts prior to the PPV main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Ryder main event HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m. ET.