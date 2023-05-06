 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania highlights! Demetrious Johnson decisions Moraes, Rodtang scores six-figure elbow KO

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAY 04 ONE Fight Night 10 Weigh-In Photo by Christopher Colon/Pximages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier on Friday (May 5, 2023), One Championship made its US debut in Denver, Colorado for One Fight Night 10 on Amazon Prime. In the main event, Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson looked to settle his rivalry with former Flyweight king Adriano Moraes, as the two entered this contest having both knocked out the other man once.

Early on, Johnson worked his low kicks at distance, shifting stances often. Moraes hunted for takedowns and looked to catch kicks, as well as landing some hard straight punches down the middle. Through ten minutes, the Brazilian seemed to be winning by a narrow margin.

Johnson’s pace is incredible, however, and he started turning the tide in the third. The smaller man began to bully his opponent, stalking Moraes into the clinch and working lots of knees and elbows. Moraes began to fatigue a bit, allowing “Mighty Mouse” to control larger and larger portions of the fight. As a result, he picked up the unanimous decision nod.

Check out some highlights:

In the co-main event, One’s Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang defended his crown opposite replacement foe Edgar Tabares. Mexico’s Tabares came out firing low kicks and showing the spinning elbow, landing some decent shots. Rodtang advanced and attacked the body through the first frame, but the Thai superstar came out in different form in the second round.

Immediately, Rodtang was more intense and more aggressive. He started firing big combinations to the head and body, and Tabares attempted the same spinning elbow counter. Rodtang was ready for it, blocking the shot and then slamming home a brutal elbow in response.

Tabares was gone, and Rodtang was awarded a $100,000 bonus for his tremendous knockout win. Watch it below:

For complete One Fight Night 10: “Johnson vs. Moraes 3” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

