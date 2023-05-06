Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier on Friday (May 5, 2023), One Championship made its US debut in Denver, Colorado for One Fight Night 10 on Amazon Prime. In the main event, Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson looked to settle his rivalry with former Flyweight king Adriano Moraes, as the two entered this contest having both knocked out the other man once.

Early on, Johnson worked his low kicks at distance, shifting stances often. Moraes hunted for takedowns and looked to catch kicks, as well as landing some hard straight punches down the middle. Through ten minutes, the Brazilian seemed to be winning by a narrow margin.

Johnson’s pace is incredible, however, and he started turning the tide in the third. The smaller man began to bully his opponent, stalking Moraes into the clinch and working lots of knees and elbows. Moraes began to fatigue a bit, allowing “Mighty Mouse” to control larger and larger portions of the fight. As a result, he picked up the unanimous decision nod.

In the co-main event, One’s Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang defended his crown opposite replacement foe Edgar Tabares. Mexico’s Tabares came out firing low kicks and showing the spinning elbow, landing some decent shots. Rodtang advanced and attacked the body through the first frame, but the Thai superstar came out in different form in the second round.

Immediately, Rodtang was more intense and more aggressive. He started firing big combinations to the head and body, and Tabares attempted the same spinning elbow counter. Rodtang was ready for it, blocking the shot and then slamming home a brutal elbow in response.

Tabares was gone, and Rodtang was awarded a $100,000 bonus for his tremendous knockout win. Watch it below:

I don’t mind fighters taunting one another, but coaches talking trash from the sidelines is boring and lame.

The chatter continued between Aljo and Cejudo’s team after the weigh-ins #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/IAk1NEDgEW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 5, 2023

The disrespect was so unprofessional. I wanted to slap the shit out of all of them but I know I can’t do stuff like that. https://t.co/ZZ6s35jjpc — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 5, 2023

Zhalgas Zhumagulov really committed to the bit only for his fight to get cancelled anyway. Bummer!

I hope this time I will have same judges Paddy had last time pic.twitter.com/9tGXEvH3oG — Zhalgas Zhumagulov (@ZhakoZhumagulov) May 4, 2023

Man, it really sucks to see Greg Hardy fall from the limelight. Wait, no it doesn’t!

Greg Hardy working at a Walmart now lol pic.twitter.com/rjNrZiyWrU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 5, 2023

Getting into a street fight with Merab Dvalishvili is the worst idea imaginable. Those dozens of takedowns will hurt a lot more on concrete!

Brian Kelleher might have found a surgical answer to his mystery medical problem, so here’s wishing the best for “Boom.” That said, one has to assume there’s a better way for him to get info than tweeting at the UFC account?

Times and will always be that guy for the company that I love. I ask please that you keep the door open for me to come back once I’m medically cleared. I will be even better when I’m all fixed up. I’m only going under the knife to continue my fighting career and I’ll be ready — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 5, 2023

In November for msg in new York fully healthy in my home state ! This is all I know. All I ask is atleast one last farewell fight @danawhite @seanshelby — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 5, 2023

An important booking at women’s Bantamweight:

Per @vendelmartinez Pannie Kianzad will face Ketlen Vieira at UFC London - the winner isn't far from a title shot! pic.twitter.com/CHCuuVFsrZ — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) May 5, 2023

Fabio Reis placed this left hook on the chin perfectly.

HE DOES IT AGAIN!



Rittewada, Ferrari & now Sangmanee. Fabio Reis' incredible knockout streak over Thai Muay Thai royalty continues.#ONEFridayFights15 pic.twitter.com/1BgidO2loE — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) May 5, 2023

Another highlight from this morning’s One Championship event:

Another insane fight added to the ONE Friday Fights pantheon. Jaising Sitnayokpunsak and Denpayak Detpetchsrithong go to war, trading knockdowns until Jaising gets the final word in R3. Absurd #ONEFridayFights15 pic.twitter.com/37mBOAeqPQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 5, 2023

Jeff Glover’s d’arce series is one of my all-time favorite jiu-jitsu instructionals.

