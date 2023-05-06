 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-in

UFC 288 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. Cejudo

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
UFC 288 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., TONIGHT (Sat., May 6, 2023) with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event showdown between defending division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, versus former 125- and 135-pound roost-ruler — and gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler (2008)Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288’s PPV co-main event, former 170-pound title challenger, Gilbert Burns, will lock horns with red-hot No. 4-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad, in a super short-notice Welterweight showdown that is supposed to earn the winner the next title shot (after Colby Covington). We’ve got Kron Gracie, Jessica Andrade and Movsar Evloev, too!

IT’S AN HISTORIC BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE!

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., for the first time in more than three years on Sat., May 6, 2023, with a blockbuster Bantamweight collision inside Prudential Center that will see Aljamain Sterling attempt another successful title defense against returning two-division titleholder and former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler, Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288’s last-minute pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Belal Muhammad, in a five-round, 170-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 288 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 288’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

