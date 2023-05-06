 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 288 results, live stream PPV updates | Sterling vs. Cejudo

By Patrick L. Stumberg and Jesse Holland
/ new

UFC 288 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo bantamweight championship title fight tops the UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., May 6, 2023) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a five-round showdown contested for “Funk Master’s” 135-pound strap. Shortly before that headlining affair, welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will collide for the next crack at the 170-pound crown (after Colby Covington) in the five-round UFC 288 co-main event.

LIVE! Watch UFC 288 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., for the first time in more than three years on Sat., May 6, 2023, with a blockbuster Bantamweight collision inside Prudential Center that will see Aljamain Sterling attempt another successful title defense against returning two-division titleholder and former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler, Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288’s last-minute pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Belal Muhammad, in a five-round, 170-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

UFC 288’s five-fight PPV main card gets underway TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET beginning with the featherweight fracas between jiu-jitsu phenom Kron Gracie and Canadian bruiser Charles Jourdain. Get complete UFC 288 PPV main card LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 288 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 288 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Sterling vs. Cejudo.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 288 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 288 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes
Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 PPV MAIN CARD LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania