Rising women’s atomweight star, Stamp Fairtex, delivered another memorable performance earlier tonight (Fri., May 5, 2023) at ONE Fight Night 10 from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., stopping former Invicta FC fighter, Alyse Anderson, via second-round knockout (body kick).

Fairtex, who is well known for her professional Muay Thai kickboxing chops, was too fast for Anderson. The 25-year-old striker had to deal with an inverted triangle for hot a minute, but she was in control for most of this fight. Fairtex turned the heat up in the second round and connected with a brutal kick to the body along the cage. Anderson crumbled to the ground in pain and that was all she wrote.

Check out the highlights in the above video player.

Fairtex, who won the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix back in 2021, is now 2-0 since her submission loss to Angela Lee back at ONE X in March 2022. She also added a decision win against Supergirl Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match this past January.

