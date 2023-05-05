The father of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Jorge Masvidal has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at Masvidal’s Miami residence earlier this week.

This is according to a recent report by ESPN, which states that Jorge Masvidal Fernandez was arrested on Thursday on a charge of second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon. The information was obtained from the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department arrest affidavit.

Details remain scarce at this time, but the arrest affidavit has helped shed some light on the situation. Fernandez allegedly shot a man, Luis Lencioni, at least two times inside of Masvidal’s home. Lencioni was brought to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to treat gunshots wounds to both arms. He alleges that Fernandez shot him during a “verbal dispute” close to the home’s kitchen.

Fernandez, 67, remained silent after authorities brought him into custody on Thursday, per the affidavit. He eventually posted $10,000 bond. After securing a search warrant for Masvidal’s home police were able to obtain a 38-caliber gun that was stashed away in a kitchen cabinet.

While Masvidal was not home at the time of the shooting this is not the way “Gamebred” wanted to start his UFC retirement. We’ll have to wait and see how this entire situation plays out as Fernandez looks to prove his innocence before being found guilty on second-degree attempted murder.