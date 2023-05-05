Pushing! Shoving! Aljamain Sterling tangles with Henry Cejudo during HEATED UFC 288 staredowns!

The stage is set and the work is complete.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former division titleholder Henry Cejudo atop the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event tomorrow night (Sat., May 6, 2023) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Both fighters came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh ins (replay here) and things got physical when tempers boiled over.

Watch the drama unfold in the embedded video above.

The five-round welterweight co-main event between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes over for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, a lightweight title eliminator that got shifted to UFC 289 when “Do Bronx” was felled by injury. Watch “Remember the Name” come face-to-face with “Durinho” in the embedded video below.

