Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana staredown video from UFC 289 press conference

Reigning women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes came face-to-face with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender Irene Aldana at the UFC 289 press conference on Friday, just a couple of weeks out from their five-round pay-per-view (PPV) headliner on Sat., June 10, 2023 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Aldana replaces the injured Julianna Pena.

“This is the original opponent,” Nunes told reporters. “Now we are here with the real opponent, I am very happy about it. After what I did to Julianna in our last fight, no question, now she’s here, I’m very happy for her and we’re gonna see each other soon.”

“I’m definitely very excited, I’m fighting the greatest of all time,” Aldana added. “I respect Amanda a lot, I’m grateful for the opportunity and we’re ready. I think she said it all. To be able to share the Octagon with Amanda is already my biggest accomplishment ever.”

