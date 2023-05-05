Live: UFC 288 Q&A video with Frankie Edgar, Renzo Gracie, and more

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will kick off the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh ins with a couple of live events, including the 30th Anniversary Q&A session with former lightweight champion (and New Jersey native) Frankie Edgar and jiu-jitsu icon Renzo Gracie. The YouTube stream gets underway at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, LIVE from Prudential Center, home of tomorrow night’s (Sat., May 6) “Sterling vs. Cejudo” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+.