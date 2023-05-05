Canelo vs Ryder weigh ins video, LIVE stream results

It’s a busy weekend for combat sports, which includes efforts from UFC, Gamebred Boxing, ONE Championship, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who defends his super middleweight title against British bruiser and WBO interim champion John Ryder on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat., May 6, 2023) at Akron Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.

“It’s going to be be something special, after 12 years,” Alvarez told Fight Hype. “I start my career in Guadalajara in the little arenas and right now in the biggest stadium, and the people respond to me so it’s going to be one of the best nights in my career for sure. So I’m real excited for this fight. I’m glad and grateful with the people who respond like this, and I’m just enjoying this moment a lot. I enjoy it because it’s hard. It’s hard to put [on] this kind of fights and people respond like this. So it’s an honor for me, I’m proud about it and I’m going to bring everything that night.”

