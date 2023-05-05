ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Johnson vs. Moraes 3

ONE Championship is set to make its much-anticipated debut on United States soil later TONIGHT (Fri., May 5, 2023) with ONE Fight Night 10: “Johnson vs. Moraes III” inside 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. The event features a third (and perhaps final) title fight between current Flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, and former title holder, Adriano Moraes.

The series is tied at one a piece, with each man scoring a knockout win over the other. In their first meeting in April 2021, Moraes knocked out “Mighty Mouse” with a knee in round two (highlights). In the rematch 16 months later, Johnson got his revenge with an epic flying knee stoppage over the Brazilian bomber (see it here).

The remainder of the card will be a mixture of combat disciplines ranging from kickboxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and Muay Thai, featuring fighters such as Sage Northcutt, Aung La Nsang, Mikey Musumeci and Stamp Fairtex.

The action is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

ONE FIGHT NIGHT 10 QUICK RESULTS:

125 lbs.: Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Adriano Moraes

125 lbs.: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares (Muay Thai)

125 lbs.: Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai (grappling championship )

105lbs.: Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

170 lbs.: Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

155 lbs.: Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

185 lbs.: Aung La Nsang vs. Fan Rong

115 lbs.: Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin

185 lbs.: Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo (submission grappling)

135 lbs.: Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

155 lbs.: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Lowen Tynanes

