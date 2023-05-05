Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez 58–2–2 (39 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, as he defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against veteran John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) in the amin event.

Canelo, who lost his second fight ever to Dmitry Bivol this time last year, is coming off a trilogy win over Gennady Golovkin back in Sept. 2022. That victory helped Alvarez get back into the win column and put an end to his feud with GGG. Canelo defended his multitude of super middleweight titles in the process.

The 32-year-old boxing superstar now turns his attention on Ryder heading into one of the biggest weekends of the year in Mexico. Canelo is hoping to deliver on his -1800 betting odds and make easy work of Ryder in front of a wild hometown crowd. Ryder is a savvy veteran who has fought some notable middleweights along the way, but he’s never encountered someone as skilled and dominant as Canelo, especially on Mexican soil.

Ahead of their clash this Saturday live on DAZN PPV, Alvarez and Ryder came together for one final faceoff during Friday’s official weigh ins (watch HERE). You can check out their intense staredown below:

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryde face off



MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Ryder main event HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m. ET.