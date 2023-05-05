Video: Kron Gracie fed up with Henry Cejudo shtick, storms out of UFC 288 poster signing

What’s worse than having to tolerate Henry Cejudo’s never-ending shtick?

Having to tolerate it during a grueling weight cut, which appeared to send Kron Gracie over the edge during their UFC 288 poster signing. Things started fairly cordially but once “Triple C” began performing for the cameras, Gracie turned in his pen and headed for the door.

“Is he mad at me?” a bewildered Cejduo asked.

Watch the full sequence at the 5:38 mark below:

Cejudo was more chipper than everyone else during fight week because he’s a natural flyweight and didn’t need to cut a tremendous amount of weight for his bantamweight title fight opposite Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. night (May 6) at Prudential Center in Newark.

Gracie, who like “Triple C” is coming off an extended layoff, will be returning to the featherweight division to kick off the UFC 288 PPV main card opposite 145-pound veteran Charles Jourdain. The jiu-jitsu phenom was the last fighter to hit the scale for the UFC 288 early weigh ins (get full results and video here).

