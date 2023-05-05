Some folks believed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, would be upset about Conor McGregor crashing BKFC 41 last weekend in Broomfield, Colo., but instead the combat promoter is chalking it up to “Notorious” being “Notorious.”

Last weekend, McGregor shocked the combat world by showing up to the BKFC 41 pay-per-view (PPV) event with a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey by his side. The former UFC double champion was seen chugging some of his patented liquor in the crowd before turning his attention to the bare knuckle action.

Not only was McGregor screaming instructions to former UFC opponents, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, during their co-main event fight, but the Irishman ended up having a staredown with main event winner, Mike Perry, after the event ended. McGregor even draped a BKFC title belt over his shoulder. It was a scene for the ages.

On Thursday, White was asked about McGregor’s BKFC 41 invasion and seemed more than fine with it. In the past, White has become somewhat miffed when some of his contracted fighters go off and do wild appearances for other promotions, but McGregor is in a league of his own and that is how he is treated among UFC brass.

“I think Conor went out and was having fun and got caught up in the moment,” White told Barstool Sports. “The dude called him into the ring. You know, he did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper (No.) Twelve. I’m sure that had something to do with it, too.

“Listen, man. At the end of the day, Conor has done a lot here. He’s made a lot of money. The guy is out having fun and it’s all good. … Not at all (was I bothered). Not even a little bit.”

McGregor, who hasn’t competed since injuring his leg in a Dustin Poirier trilogy fight back in July 2021, is hoping to return to the Octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. The two are coaching this upcoming season of Ultimate Fighter, but with McGregor needing to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool the date for their anticipated matchup remains unknown.

Related Chandler Provides Grim Update On Stalled Mac Fight

“Obviously the show has got to air,” White said. “We’re going to find out. I actually saw a picture of Conor today where he actually looked leaner, like he’s starting to cut the weight down. We’ll see. This guy is going through a ton of sh*t with his body after breaking his shin bone. Believe me, as soon as we can get it done, we’ll get it done.”