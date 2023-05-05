Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prospect Sage Northcutt returned to competition for the first time in four years earlier tonight (Fri., May 5, 2023) at ONE Fight Night 10 from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., and it was a memorable comeback performance to say the least.

Northcutt, 27, was fighting for the first time since ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon back in May 2019. “Super” was pitted against former professional kickboxer, Cosmo Alexandre, and literally had his face smashed in. It took Northcutt quite a while before his injuries healed and he was able to train again, let alone fight.

On Friday night, Northcutt made his long-awaited return in a main card showdown with inexperienced prospect Ahmed Mujtaba. It didn’t take long for Mujtaba to land a stiff jab and knock Northcutt to the canvas within the first 10 seconds of the fight. Northcutt defended off his back for a brief moment before attacking the leg. Mujtaba didn’t act quick enough and Northcutt tightened his hold of the ankle. Eventually, “Super” turned Mujtaba over and forced him to tap with 39 seconds off the clock.

Check out the quick finish above.

Northcutt, who hasn’t earned a submission win since stopping Cody Pfister back in 2015, needed this type of performance to salvage the last four years. He may have taken a shot early into the fight, but it’s good to know he can still power through adversity to get his own finish.

For complete ONE Fight Night 10 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.