CANCELED! Fighter no-shows UFC 288 weigh ins, bout yanked from May 6 lineup

Consider the bag officially fumbled.

Rafael Estevam was expected to make his Octagon debut as part of the UFC 288 event on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., May 6, 2023) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Instead, “Macapa” will be forced to watch from the sidelines after “weight management issues” canceled his flyweight matchup against Kazakhstanian bruiser Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Zhumagulov (14-8) successfully made weight and will likely be paid his “show” purse.

This is a bad look for the undefeated Estevam (11-0), who earned a shot at the big time with his technical knockout victory over Joao Elias as part of Dana White’s “Contender Series” last fall. No word yet on whether or not the promotion will rebook this fight for an upcoming card or simply send both fighters on their separate ways.

