Conor McGregor is still flirting with the idea of a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

“The Notorious” and “Money” faced off in a 2017 superfight that earned both men hundreds of millions, so it’s unsurprising that both might consider a second go in the ring at some point in the future. The first fight ended in a 10th round TKO for Floyd after Conor ran out of gas and got boxed into a corner. In a recent series of tweets, McGregor suggested a rematch would go differently.

The Irish sports star shared a video from the fight that showed him landing a decent flurry of punches, including a body shot that was along the beltline of the boxing great. The referee would step in and separate the two, ruling the punch a low blow.

“Round 9,” McGregor recounted. “I was playing ping pong with this guys head in there at many times in this fight. If you don’t think there is some real nice adjustments that can be made and implemented in a second fight, to get the job finished, you’re silly.”

“Much love to you, man,” one fan wrote in the comments. “But Floyd would kick your ass 10 times if you stood up to him 10 times.”

“Floyd can’t kick,” McGregor responded, referencing Mayweather’s refusal to fight in the cage. “Or read.”

McGregor isn’t the only one showing interest in a second fight. Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions president Leonard Ellerbe have both been on the record recently talking up the potential rematch.

Round 9. I was playing ping pong with this guys head in there at many times in this fight. If you don’t think there is some real nice adjustments that can be made and implemented in a second fight, to get the job finished, you’re silly. https://t.co/tVUKzTFJk5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2023

“Floyd and my boy Conor, I would love it!” Ellerbe said during an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “Again, I got nothing but love for the UFC and what Dana has done and Conor McGregor. I’m a big fan of all their work. That was actually the best event I’ve ever been a part of.”

In September 2022, Floyd Mayweather claimed to be in talks with Conor McGregor’s team about doing it again.

“Me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” he said, detailing his future plans in an interview with The Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

UFC president Dana White has shown no interest in revisiting the rivalry, but then again he was basically dragged into going along with their first fight as well. McGregor has just two fights left with the UFC on his current contract, and while he’s said he hopes to stay with the promotion through the rest of his career, that probably hinges on them letting the former double champ do what he wants.