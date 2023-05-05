UFC 288 early weigh ins video, LIVE stream results | Sterling vs Cejudo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight pitting reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling opposite former division titleholder Henry Cejudo, a five-round showdown that follows the welterweight co-headlining contest between longtime 170-pound contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 288 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Prudential Center at 4 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC 288 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 288 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115)

145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes (146)

145 lbs.: Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

UFC 288 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155)

205 lbs.: Devin Clark (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115)

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Parker Porter (249) vs. Braxton Smith (262)

185 lbs.: Phil Hawes (185) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (186)

125 lbs.: Rafael Estevam () vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) — CANCELED (details here)

185 lbs.: Joseph Holmes (189*) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185)

*Missed weight, forfeits 20 percent of purse (payable to opponent)

