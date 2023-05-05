Live: UFC 288 ceremonial weigh ins video results | Sterling vs. Cejudo

With the UFC 288 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., May 6, 2023) “Sterling vs. Cejudo” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Prudential Center in Newark for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight pitting reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling opposite former division titleholder Henry Cejudo, a five-round showdown that follows the welterweight co-headlining contest between longtime 170-pound contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 288 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.