Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat., May 6, 2023), top-ranked Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will throw down in the co-main event of UFC 288 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Both men have been vocally campaigning for a title shot for quite some time, and their willingness to step up on very short notice and face one another is a risk that deserves to be rewarded.

Fortunately, White confirmed the bout as a title eliminator, meaning the victor will receive a chance at Welterweight gold. However, he remains committed to Colby Covington as the next-in-line contender for Leon Edwards’ throne, meaning Burns and Muhammad are battling for the second place in line.

“One hundred percent … yes, the guy who wins this fight will get the next shot (after Covington),” White said at the pre-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie).

Likely, Covington vs. Edwards is expected to go down sometime in fall, meaning the Burns vs. Muhammad victor might see their title shot materialize early in 2024? That’s assuming all goes well, and there’s no injuries that delay any of the involved parties.

What does it mean for the rest of the division? Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov are the two top contenders left out, so perhaps those two end up locked in the cage together.

Assuming White doesn’t hate that fight too.

Insomnia

Can Christian Rodriguez build his big win over Raul Rosas Jr. into a significant Bantamweight win streak?

BREAKING



A fun bantamweight match-up lands on the #IFW2023 card in Las Vegas on July 8th. Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman in the works for #UFC290. pic.twitter.com/UQg0v8QVuZ — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) May 4, 2023

Alex Pereira isn’t impressed with the gloating come from Israel Adesanya’s direction. Think the two eventually meet at 205-pounds?

* KO’d in Kick Boxing then helped into stretcher

* defeated in a decision

* TKO’d in UFC



That’s more of a quality than 1 KO in UFC. pic.twitter.com/ZdhCnTiVpo — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 2, 2023

Conor McGregor’s meme near the end of this post is the funniest he’s been in years.

Another Mike Perry meme for good measure:

It’s always very interesting to see someone come up with a different style that addresses the common reasons other people don’t fight/wrestle this way.

It doesn’t look like Frankie Edgar went that easy on him! Also, keep your eyes open my man!

Are there any fight results you firmly believe to be faked?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’ve never seen an arm triangle (basically) finished from the opposite side like this! Saidyokub Kakhramonov is very clearly very good and should never have been released.

Holy shit. Saidyokub was not playing. Took Rafael Costa down and choked him out from mount with an arm triangle in 55 seconds. I don't think he's out of the UFC long. #XMMA6 pic.twitter.com/VzHYuVtc1B — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 4, 2023

Given how much more flexible female fighters tend to be, I could see buggy chokes becoming more common in women’s MMA.

@olaRubin hits a buggy choke out of nowhere for the submission victory!#InvictaFC53 is LIVE on @AXSTV, @fightnet, on our YouTube channel and Facebook: https://t.co/cXL8IGxwsY pic.twitter.com/z8aM8U7vUk — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 4, 2023

Both men were ripping kicks and making reads, but Bobryshev found his mark first.

Sergey Bobryshev KO's Junior Marques less than 90 seconds into the MMA Series 67 main event. And then headbutts the camera. pic.twitter.com/2wu0Pdseh3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 3, 2023

Random Land

This clip is just incredible. It might have been posted here before, but I don’t care, watch it again.

Man climbs out of his 8th floor apartment window to rescue 3-year old pic.twitter.com/FNrcrbq77u — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) May 3, 2023

Midnight Music: Folk rock, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.