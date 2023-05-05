The biggest name in boxing comes home this Saturday (May 6, 2023) when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his undisputed Super Middleweight titles against British slugger, John Ryder, inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).

As always, our friends over at DraftKings are on the ball when it comes to offering a smorgasbord of betting options. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind Canelo’s clash with “The Gorilla.”

Moneyline

Canelo Alvarez −1800

John Ryder +900

Total Rounds

Over 8.5 −110

Under 8.5 −120

Over 7.5 −165

Under 7.5 +120

Over 8.5 −110

Under 8.5 −120

Over 9.5 +125

Under 9.5 −170

Over 10.5 +175

Under 10.5 −245

To Go Distance

Yes +290

No -425

Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +330

Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO/DQ −370

Draw +2200

John Ryder by Decision or Technical Decision +1600

John Ryder by KO/TKO/DQ +2000

Alternate Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez to Win by KO +190

Canelo Alvarez to Win by TKO −140

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Disqualification +10000

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Unanimous Decision +450

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Split Decision +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Majority Decision +2800

Draw +2200

John Ryder to Win by KO +5000

John Ryder to Win by TKO +3500

John Ryder to Win by Disqualification +10000

John Ryder to Win by Unanimous Decision +3000

John Ryder to Win by Split Decision +4000

John Ryder to Win by Majority Decision +6500

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +10000

Double Chance

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision −125

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision −250

John Ryder to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +1200

John Ryder to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +1200

Money Line / Total Knockdowns

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +130

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −145

John Ryder to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2000

John Ryder to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +1600

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +1100

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down

Yes +800

No −3000

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes −450

No +285

John Ryder to Be Knocked Down

Yes −425

No +275

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Canelo Alvarez +1800

John Ryder +3000

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +120

Under 1.5 −165

Knockdown Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +5000

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2200

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1400

John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1400

John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +500

John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +100

Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 1 +2500

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 2 +1800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 3 +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 4 +1100

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 5 +900

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 6 +800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 7 +800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 8 +800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 9 +900

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 10 +1100

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 11 +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 12 +1800

Canelo Alvarez Decision Or Tech Decision +330

Draw +2200

John Ryder to Win In Round 1 +20000

John Ryder to Win In Round 2 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 3 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 4 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 5 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 6 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 7 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 8 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 9 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 10 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 11 +15000

John Ryder to Win In Round 12 +20000

John Ryder Decision Or Tech Decision +1600

Alternate Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 1-6 Rounds +210

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 7-12 Rounds +110

Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision +330

Draw +2200

John Ryder to Win In 1-6 Rounds +4000

John Ryder to Win In 7-12 Rounds +4000

John Ryder Decision or Tech Decision +1600

Round Group Betting

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 1-3 +600

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 4-6 +275

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 7-9 +240

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 10-12 +450

Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision +330

Draw +2200

John Ryder To Win In Rounds 1-3 +6500

John Ryder To Win In Rounds 4-6 +6500

John Ryder To Win In Rounds 7-9 +6500

John Ryder To Win In Rounds 10-12 +6500

John Ryder Decision or Tech Decision +1600

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance +290

Round 6 +750

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +750

Round 5 +850

Round 9 +850

Round 4 +1000

Round 10 +1000

Round 11 +1200

Round 3 +1200

Round 12 +1600

Round 2 +1600

Round 1 +2200

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +100

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +200

To Go the Distance +290

Related Diaz Already Discussed Potential Canelo Fight

Thoughts

The line that stands out is Canelo 7-12 or decision at -250. Of his last eight fights, the only one that ended before the eighth was a third round finish of the hapless Avni Yildirim. Even if you acknowledge that Ryder is horribly out-classed, he’s a tough old sod and should at least make it into the second half of the fight.

If you don’t see Ryder lasting the distance, Canelo 7-12 by itself gives +110. That’s a bit riskier considering the way Canelo faded late in his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, but that bigger payout is definitely tempting.

Remember, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Ryder main event on Saturday right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m. ET.

For more on “Canelo vs. Ryder” and other boxing-related events, click here.