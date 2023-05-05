The biggest name in boxing comes home this Saturday (May 6, 2023) when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his undisputed Super Middleweight titles against British slugger, John Ryder, inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).
As always, our friends over at DraftKings are on the ball when it comes to offering a smorgasbord of betting options. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind Canelo’s clash with “The Gorilla.”
Moneyline
Total Rounds
- Over 8.5 −110
- Under 8.5 −120
- Over 7.5 −165
- Under 7.5 +120
- Over 8.5 −110
- Under 8.5 −120
- Over 9.5 +125
- Under 9.5 −170
- Over 10.5 +175
- Under 10.5 −245
To Go Distance
- Yes +290
- No -425
Fight Outcome
- Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +330
- Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO/DQ −370
- Draw +2200
- John Ryder by Decision or Technical Decision +1600
- John Ryder by KO/TKO/DQ +2000
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by KO +190
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by TKO −140
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Unanimous Decision +450
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Split Decision +1400
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Majority Decision +2800
- Draw +2200
- John Ryder to Win by KO +5000
- John Ryder to Win by TKO +3500
- John Ryder to Win by Disqualification +10000
- John Ryder to Win by Unanimous Decision +3000
- John Ryder to Win by Split Decision +4000
- John Ryder to Win by Majority Decision +6500
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +10000
Double Chance
- Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision −125
- Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision −250
- John Ryder to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +1200
- John Ryder to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +1200
Money Line / Total Knockdowns
- Canelo Alvarez to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +130
- Canelo Alvarez to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −145
- John Ryder to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2000
- John Ryder to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +1600
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +1100
Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +800
- No −3000
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −450
- No +285
John Ryder to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −425
- No +275
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Canelo Alvarez +1800
- John Ryder +3000
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 +120
- Under 1.5 −165
Knockdown Round Betting
- Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +5000
- Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2200
- Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1400
- John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1400
- John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +500
- John Ryder to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +100
Round Betting
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 1 +2500
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 2 +1800
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 3 +1400
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 4 +1100
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 5 +900
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 6 +800
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 7 +800
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 8 +800
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 9 +900
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 10 +1100
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 11 +1400
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 12 +1800
- Canelo Alvarez Decision Or Tech Decision +330
- Draw +2200
- John Ryder to Win In Round 1 +20000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 2 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 3 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 4 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 5 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 6 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 7 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 8 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 9 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 10 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 11 +15000
- John Ryder to Win In Round 12 +20000
- John Ryder Decision Or Tech Decision +1600
Alternate Round Betting
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In 1-6 Rounds +210
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In 7-12 Rounds +110
- Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision +330
- Draw +2200
- John Ryder to Win In 1-6 Rounds +4000
- John Ryder to Win In 7-12 Rounds +4000
- John Ryder Decision or Tech Decision +1600
Round Group Betting
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 1-3 +600
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 4-6 +275
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 7-9 +240
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 10-12 +450
- Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision +330
- Draw +2200
- John Ryder To Win In Rounds 1-3 +6500
- John Ryder To Win In Rounds 4-6 +6500
- John Ryder To Win In Rounds 7-9 +6500
- John Ryder To Win In Rounds 10-12 +6500
- John Ryder Decision or Tech Decision +1600
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance +290
- Round 6 +750
- Round 7 +750
- Round 8 +750
- Round 5 +850
- Round 9 +850
- Round 4 +1000
- Round 10 +1000
- Round 11 +1200
- Round 3 +1200
- Round 12 +1600
- Round 2 +1600
- Round 1 +2200
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +100
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +200
- To Go the Distance +290
Thoughts
The line that stands out is Canelo 7-12 or decision at -250. Of his last eight fights, the only one that ended before the eighth was a third round finish of the hapless Avni Yildirim. Even if you acknowledge that Ryder is horribly out-classed, he’s a tough old sod and should at least make it into the second half of the fight.
If you don’t see Ryder lasting the distance, Canelo 7-12 by itself gives +110. That’s a bit riskier considering the way Canelo faded late in his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, but that bigger payout is definitely tempting.
Remember, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Ryder main event on Saturday right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m. ET.
