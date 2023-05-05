After a two-week run inside the cozy confines of UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat., May 6, 2023) as the promotion returns to Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for UFC 288. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Aljamain Sterling defends his Bantamweight championship against returning former “triple champ,” Henry Cejudo.

UFC 288 has a bunch of fun fights up-and-down the card, so before it goes down, let's check out some random storylines, tidbits and statistics ahead of showtime.

First Main Event

After 17 fights in UFC — including three title fights — Sterling finally gets to headline a UFC card (he was showcased in the co-main event in his previous two fights).

Bantamweight Records

"Funkmaster" has the chance to break the all-time Bantamweight title defense record held by T.J. Dillashaw since 2015. Sterling has two defenses already — against Petr Yan and Dillashaw (watch highlights). Does Sterling become the Bantamweight G.O.A.T. with a third defense? That's for you to decide.

Cejudo Return

This is very obvious, but Cejudo is un-retiring and returning from a three-year layoff. He was last in action at UFC 249 back in 2020 when he knocked out Dominick Cruz, and after the fight, he retired in front of an empty crowd. "Triple C" teased a comeback 95,000 times over the last three years, but now he has finally returned.

Return To Newark

UFC stops at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for the first time since UFC on ESPN 5: “Covington vs. Lawler” in 2019, where “Chaos” absolutely dominated “Ruthless.” Kennedy Nzechukwu, who faces Devin Clark this weekend, also fought on the 2019 card against Darko Stosic and picked up his first UFC win.

Last-Minute Co-Main Event

When Charles Oliveria vs. Beneil Daruish fell off UFC 288, the PPV main card seemed doomed. However, Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad saved the day, agreeing to fight each other on about three weeks' notice. Oh, and they also agreed to fight five rounds.

Welterweight No. 1 Contender

According to Burns, he and Muhammad are fighting for the next shot at the 170-pound championship.

"[The UFC] guaranteed us both," Burns said during UFC 288 media day. "If Belal Muhamad wins, he's next. If I win, I'm next."

Of course, this will be after Colby Covington challenges Leon Edwards later this year, most likely in Abu Dhabi.

Active Brazilians

One last thing about Burns, he and Jessica Andrade will have their third fight of 2023 on Saturday. Unfortunately, Charles Johnson beat both of them last week when he fought Cody Durden for his third fight of 2023.

Burns defeated Neil Magny in Brazil at UFC 283 in January (watch highlights) and Jorge Masvidal last month at UFC 287.

Andrade also fought at UFC 283, mauling Lauren Murphy and then turning around and fighting four weeks later against Erin Blanchfield, losing via submission (watch highlights).

Welcome Back, Kron Gracie

It has been nearly four years since Kron Gracie fought inside the Octagon against Cub Swanson, where he got worked. The 34-year-old ADCC silver medalist has been off the grid in Montana researching Flat Earth theories.

He faces Charles Jourdain at UFC 288, who has his back against the wall.

Extra Motivation For Kennedy

When Kennedy Nzechukwu steps into the octagon on Saturday, he will be without his biggest supporter and one of the pillars of his life - his mother. For the last several years, he provided full-time care for his mom who suffered from ALS. A few days after his last main event fight, she tragically passed away. So, one would think, going into his fight with Devin Clark at UFC 288, Nzechukwu has some extra motivation.

Main Event To The ‘Prelims’

Mixed martial arts (MMA) can be absolutely brutal. Marina Rodriguez headlined her third UFC event in her last outing at UFC Vegas 64. With a win, the 36-year-old Brazilian was almost guaranteed a Strawweight title shot; however, the title hopes were dashed quickly when Amanda Lemos finished her in the third round (watch highlights).

Five months later, Rodriguez finds herself on the "Prelims" of UFC 288 against fellow countrywomen, Virna Jandiroba.

Welcome To UFC!

Four fighters make their UFC debuts this weekend at UFC 288:

Stepping in on five days' notice, Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) Diego Lopes (21-5) takes on No. 10 ranked Featherweight Movsar Evloev.

Chute Boxe's Rolando Bedoya (14-1) fights Khaos Williams

Horror movie mega fan and knockout artist Braxton Smith (5-1) faces Parker Porter.

DWCS season six contract winner Ikram Aliskerov (13-1) takes on Phil Hawes. Alisekrov’s lone loss is to Khamzat Chimaev.

Rafael Estevam (11-0), who also won a contract on DWCS last season against João Elias, faces Zhalgas Zhumagulov .

Banger Of The Card

This week’s “Banger of the Card” is UFC 288’s “Prelims” headliner between Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola. This fight will be absolute madness for as long as it lasts, with it most likely ending in a knockout. Dober has 10 knockouts and nine submissions, while Frevola has three knockouts and three submissions out of his 10 wins.

Wins And Losses

Fifteen fighters are coming off wins, while 10 are coming off losses.

Multi-Divisions

Here are the divisions that will be on display this Saturday:

One Heavyweight fight

One Light Heavyweight fight

Two Middleweight fights

Two Welterweight fights

Two Featherweight fights

One Bantamweight fight

Two Strawweight fights

Beta Dog

According to DraftKings, the "biggest" underdog at UFC 288 is Lopes at +600.

Damn You, MMA Gods

Seven fights have fallen off of UFC 288 (let's knock on wood that it stays at seven):

fights we could have gotten at #UFC288 but didn’t.



Oliveira - Dariush

Evloev - Mitchell

Mitchell - JSP

Santos - Munoz

Zhalgas - Estevam

Zhalgas - Maness

Petroski - Petrosyan



cursed card. down to 12 fights. — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 5, 2023

