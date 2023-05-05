ONE Fight Night 10 preview for ‘Johnson vs. Moraes 3’

ONE Fight Night 10 is set for the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo. this Friday night (May 5). It will be the promotion’s U.S. debut and is headlined by a flyweight trilogy title match between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The event has reportedly sold out and is headlined by what looks likely to be Demetrious Johnson’s retirement fight.

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Lowen Tynanes (Lightweight)

Lowen Tynanes (11-1) has been on the ONE Championship roster since 2013 but has only fought eight times for the promotion due to a combination of illness and injury. The Hawaiian is coming off a split decision win over Dae Sung Park in December, his first victory since 2019.

Ok Rae Yoon (16-4) was last seen at ONE 160. He was stopped by Christian Lee in the opening round with the Hawaiian avenging his controversial split decision defeat but made his name in 2021 by winning the title, beating Marat Gafurov, Eddie Alvarez and Lee.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Roberto Soldić (Lightweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam (14-7) is the former ONE Championship welterweight champion. The Swedish striking specialist is coming off back to back victories with both wins coming by way of first round knockout, he hits hard and likes to attack with knees and high kicks.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Roberto Soldic (20-3-0-1) ahead of his ONE Championship debut. But it finished in a No Contest after the Croatian boxer was unable to continue having been hit below the belt by Murad Ramazanov. This should produce fireworks.

Muay Thai: Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin

Diandra Martin beat Amber Kitchen at ONE Fight Night 1. It was her first win for the promotion, she was stopped by current strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell in her debut.

Jackie Buntan also lost to Sundell in a title bout last year although she went the distance. She beat Amber Kitchen in her most recent fight with both strawweights coming off losses and wins against the same opponents.

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren (Flyweight)

Kairat Akhmetov (29-2) is a wrestler with a big right hand but all nine of his ONE Championship fights have been the distance. He is a former champion and one of only three men to ever defeat Adriano Moraes.

Reece McLaren (16-8) is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt. He has won four out of his last five with all of those victories coming inside the distance.

Submission Grappling: Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo (Middleweight)

Reinier de Ridder likes a challenge. The 6’4” BJJ and judo black belt moved up to heavyweight to try and win a third title in MMA last time out, here he is back down at middleweight facing one of the top submission specialists in the world in a submission grappling bout.

Tye Ruotolo won gold at the IBJJF world championships last year, competing in the under-76 kg division. His grappling credentials are superior to de Ridder’s but he is giving away eight inches in height.

Aung La Nsang vs. Fan Rong (Middleweight)

Aung La Nsang (28-13-0-1) is coming off two first round stoppage wins and always takes an aggressive approach. The 37 year old fights out of Kill Cliff MMA in Florida and will be looking to make it three in a row here.

Fan Rong (19-3) did not compete at all in 2022. He is a counter striker who will look to circle out and catch La Nsang on the way in.

Alyse Anderson vs. Stamp Fairtex (Atomweight)

Last year Stamp Fairtex (9-2) won the promotion’s atomweight Grand Prix and earned a title shot but was submitted in the second round by Angela Lee. She is a seasoned Muay Thai fighter who also holds a purple belt in BJJ.

Alyse Anderson (6-2) is a BJJ purple belt as well although she seems to think her ground game is better than Stamp’s. She will need takedowns because the American clearly won’t win a striking match with the Muay Thai veteran.

Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Sage Northcutt (Lightweight)

Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) is coming off two extremely impressive first round stoppage wins. At ONE 163 last year he showcased his grappling skills to submit BJJ black belt Abraão Amorim with a triangle choke and he has momentum with him.

By contrast Sage Northcutt (10-3) was knocked out in the opening round of his ONE Championship debut in 2019 and hasn’t been seen since. His confidence could be shaky and Mujtaba will look to damage it in the opening exchanges.

Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares (For flyweight title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a big money fight with Takeru awaiting him if he can get through this unscathed. An in-shape, on-weight Rodtang should be too much for Edgar Tabares and if he has taken this contest seriously he should win it with something to spare.

Edgar Tabares is very aggressive but does leave himself open to counters. He will attack Rodtang, which should make for some entertaining exchanges, but the Thai has so much experience as well as a solid chin so the odds are against him.

Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Adriano Moraes (For flyweight title)

Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1) is regarded as being the best flyweight of all time and successfully defended his UFC flyweight belt 11 times. He appears to be on the verge of retirement and it will be interesting to see if that mentality has an adverse affect.

Adriano Moraes (20-4) is a BJJ black belt and definitely isn’t about to retire. He and Johnson both hold a win apiece from their previous fights and they haven’t gone the distance in either of them.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

