I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty excited.

This morning (Sat., May 6, 2023), at 1 a.m. ET live from inside Ariake Arena, in Tokyo, Japan, is easily one of the best cards RIZIN has put on in many months (watch it here). RIZIN 42 is the rare card from the promotion that looks to have about as much star power as it can muster under its own banner, as well as some probable banger fights in store.

You’re here on MMAmania.com. It’s late at night here in the United States, so you already know who people like John Dodson and Juan Archuleta and Buakaw Banchamek are. That’s a hefty RIZIN lineup already. Now, toss in talented folks like Naoki Inoue, Spike Carlyle, YA-MAN, Roberto Satoshi, Kai Asakura and submission ace, Ulka Sasaki, and you’ve got yourself about as stacked a card as we’ve seen here in some time.

RIZIN 42 Quick Results

135 lbs. Kai Asakura vs. Yuki Motoya

135 lbs. Naoki Inoue vs. Juan Archuleta

155 lbs. Roberto Satoshi vs. Spike Carlyle

155 lbs. KICKBOXING Buakaw Banchamek vs. Rukiya Anpo

145 lbs. CUSTOM RULES Kota Miura vs. YA-MAN

125 lbs. John Dodson vs. Tatsuki Saomoto

145 lbs. Takahiro Ashida vs. Kazumasa Majima

145 lbs. Ulka Sasaki vs. Boyd Allen

155 lbs. Atsushi Kishimoto vs. Viktor Kolesnik

125 lbs. Yuki Ito vs. Erson Yamamoto

145 lbs. Takuya Yamamoto vs. Takeji Yokoyama

155 lbs. Takashi Soya vs. Ramazan Temirov

150 lbs. KICKBOXING Yasuhiro Kido vs. Sota Kimura

For the latest international mixed martial arts (MMA) news and notes click here.