Jorge Masvidal’s house reportedly swarmed by cops after father allegedly shoots someone

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC 4 fight week has taken an unexpected turn.

Fox Sports’ Andy Slater reported earlier today (Thurs., May 4, 2023) that Masvidal’s father allegedly got into an altercation at his Miami, Florida home, resulting in a shooting and the father’s arrest. “Gamebred” wasn’t home at the time.

“Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops,” Slater tweeted.

“The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.

“Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened,” he concluded. “He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena.”

The recently retired Masvidal has shifted his focus to fight promotion as he gears up for his next event this weekend (Fri., May 6, 2023) in his home of Miami. The main event of Gamebred FC 4 will feature Heavyweight action as Roy "Big Country" Nelson returns from a two-year layoff to take on Dillon Cleckler.

Masvidal finished out his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this past month (April 8, 2023) when dropping a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns.