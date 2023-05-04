UFC 288 press conference video, LIVE stream updates | Sterling vs. Cejudo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is roughly 48 hours away from its upcoming UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and former division titleholder Henry Cejudo.

The UFC 288 press conference gets underway LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

The welterweight co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad takes over for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, a lightweight title eliminator that got canceled when “Do Bronx” was felled by injury. “Durinho” and “Remember the Name” will also be a part of today’s media festivities, along with promotion president Dana White, among others. Expect fighter face offs to commence immediately following the press conference conclusion.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

