Mike Tyson agrees that Gervonta Davis is the face of boxing: ‘He is truly right’

Gervonta Davis has been perfect in his boxing career.

The man known as “Tank” scored his biggest victory yet in his last time out, defeating Ryan Garcia via a seventh-round body shot technical knockout (watch highlights) late last month (April 22, 2023). It was the 28-year-old’s 29th consecutive win, keeping him undefeated in that stretch.

Heading into the bout, the young superstar, Davis, proclaimed he had become “the face of boxing.” With several other talented big-name stars in the sport, the topic became an instant discussion. For one of boxing’s most all-time iconic faces, Mike Tyson, however, “Iron” sees no argument with the Floyd Mayweather Jr. protege.

“He is truly right, he is the face of boxing,” Tyson told Pro Wrestling Bits. “But that’s because Ryan Garcia is the draw. And that makes [Garcia] the face of boxing because of the number of people that he fills in an arena. Since that fight, Ryan Garcia fans will turn into Tank’s fans, and [Davis] is going to have the biggest drawing power, I believe.

“Ryan brought those people out, and normally when the draw gets beaten, like Ryan, when he gets beaten, the people that are his fans are now Tank’s fans,” he explained.

Davis vs. Garcia reportedly did a stunning 1.2 million pay-per-view (PPV) buys. Therefore, there’s some proof to the claims that “Tank” is the star many believe he is and can keep growing to be.

The question now is just a matter of who can stop him.

It’s a great possibility [that Tank Davis could go undefeated his whole career], but then you’ve got Devin Haney and Shakur [Stevenson],” Tyson said. “Those guys are very good. Those are the only two guys who are possibly a threat to him.

“I know they’ve boxed before, and some people got the advantage over others in sparring, but sparring’s not like fighting,” he concluded. “For some reason, people don’t fight as hard as they spar, or some people don’t train as hard as they fight, it’s just a strange dynamic in that.”