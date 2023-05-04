 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NOT AGAIN! Late injury strikes down bantamweight battle at UFC 288

Just a few days after purple Bryce Mitchell was pulled from the UFC 288 fight card, this weekend’s event suffered yet another late change in the lineup.

By Jesse Holland
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today announced a lineup change for its upcoming UFC 288 fight card, removing the bantamweight battle between Daniel Santos and Johnny Munoz. The Brazilian “Willycat” suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from this Sat. night’s (May 6, 2023) big shebang at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Due to injury, Daniel Santos has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Johnny Munoz,” a statement read on the UFC website. “As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.”

Santos (11-2) made his Octagon debut early last year, falling to Julio Arce as part of the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) in Jacksonville. He quickly bounced back by smashing John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 61 just a few months later. As for Munoz (12-2), he’s currently 2-2 after migrating from King of the Cage (KOTC) in summer 2020 and looking to build on his unanimous decision victory over Liudvik Sholinian at UFC Vegas 64.

No word yet on whether or not UFC will rebook this bantamweight battle for an upcoming card or simply send both fighters on their separate ways.

