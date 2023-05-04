‘I just got out of jail!’ — Watch former UFC ‘Beast’ meltdown over Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA weigh ins

Irwin Rivera is setting a new standard for professionalism, shouting “I just got out of jail!” and “Suck my d—k!” before proclaiming, “I’m a professional!”

I would be hesitant to see what “The Beast” considers unprofessional.

The former UFC bantamweight lost his cool following the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA weigh ins on Thursday in Ft. Lauderdale, barking at Cage Titans FC standout Joe Penafiel after “The Party” came in a few pounds heavy.

No word yet on how promoter Jorge Masvidal will resolve the situation or what weight class the fighters will agree on, but it sounds like Rivera was not a big fan of Penafiel’s proposed solution. The clock is ticking, as the event takes place tomorrow night (Fri., May 5, 2023) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Rivera (11-6) is coming off a technical knockout victory over Firdavs Khasanov at Eagle FC 46 back in early 2022. As for Penafiel, he recently competed at Cage Titans 58, capturing a unanimous decision victory over John Douma.

For the rest of the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight card click here.