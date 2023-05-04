Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy rematch booked for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz co-main event on Aug. 5

Undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will defend her boxing title against longtime rival Heather Hardy in a 10-round rematch in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

You know, the “goofy” boxing match Diaz swore he would never take.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title,” Serrano said in today’s release. “That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I’m excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war. This will be the first time I get to fight in Texas, and I promise the fans that they will not be disappointed.”

A victory is likely to lead to a Katie Taylor rematch later this year.

Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision when they first went to war at Madison Square Garden back in late 2019. Since their first go-round, “Real Deal” is 7-1 with three knockouts while “The Heat” is just 0-1, coming up short against Canadian pugilist Jessica Camara in early 2021.

“Amanda is one of the most decorated and elite athletes ever and is on path to become the winningest female boxer of all time,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “After some much needed recovery time, Amanda is excited to return to the ring and remind fans why she is the most devasting puncher in women’s boxing. If Amanda prevails in the fight, the plan is to immediately pursue the rematch with Katie Taylor in Ireland.”

Expect more “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card announcements in the coming weeks.