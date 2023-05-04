Conor McGregor threatens to crash WWE SummerSlam, hunt down Paul Heyman in latest tweet-and-delete rant

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor made headlines last weekend by crashing the BKFC 41 card in Denver, boozing it up in the crowd before jumping into the ring with bareknuckle baron Mike Perry. I’m sure UFC President Dana White was pleased to see his top star giving the rub to a competing organization.

On the bright side, the short-tempered Irishman managed to escape “Mile High City” without getting arrested.

Now that his latest publicity stunt is over and done with, McGregor can get back to focusing on his upcoming fight with lightweight rival Michael Chandler, which requires a few jumped hoops with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Or he can keep stalling and find a new shiny toy to play with, like the WWE ring.

After all, it’s one big happy family after this recent merger.

“SummerSlam I’ll pull in on the yacht,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Roman (Reigns) and Paul (Heyman) on the bus. I’m gonna suplex Paul Heyman on site.”

Those tweets were later deleted (Jon Jones would be proud).

McGregor had words for WWE personality Paul Heyman, who serves as the storyline advocate for top star Roman Reigns, after the former ECW head cheese predicted “Notorious” would be irrelevant by age 50 and dead by age 57.

But “Mystic Mac” has been trashing WWE performers since summer 2016.

McGregor may just be spouting off via social media and have no concrete plans to involve himself with any WWE programming in the near future, including the SummerSlam event this August in Detroit. At the same time, it feels like “Notorious” wants to talk about anything except his stalled Chandler fight.

Maybe the premiere of TUF 31 can help change that.