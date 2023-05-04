 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! UFC 288’s Henry Cejudo reveals hit list: sucky Sterling, privileged O’Malley, champion Volkanovski

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAR 03 UFC 285 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

When Henry Cejudo makes the walk to fight Aljamain Sterling this Saturday (May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, it will be three days shy of three years since his last fight. Cejudo starched Dominick Cruz and then retired as champion, but it didn’t take long for “The Messenger” to start talking about a potential return.

His return didn’t actually get scheduled until the opening to fight Sterling materialized. Why? In the view of the former double champion, Sterling is “easy money,” though Cejudo should be wary about what happened the last time he used that phrase.

“[I came back] because it’s easy money,” Cejudo said Wednesday at UFC 288 media day (via MMAFighting). “I watched these guys fight after coaching some of the best guys in the world — [Jon] Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka — I started to understand my talent a little bit more.

“I know there is a window. I know there is a gap where I really do have to say goodbye. I’m 36 years old or 36 years young, and I feel good. I feel really good. I love the challenge. I love that people are going to doubt me. I think that’s another reason why I’m back too. I love being the underdog like I’ve been my whole life, and I think that’s why. And I personally think Aljamain just sucks.”

That’s why Cejudo’s back, but what’s the future look like for the Olympian? For years now, he’s been targeting a fourth belt, the one that rests upon the shoulder of Alexander Volkanovski. “The Great” is one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters alive, the exact type of challenge Cejudo desires to become “C4.”

Before that, however, he wants to beat up Sean O’Malley, who’s presumed next-in-line for a Bantamweight title shot.

“I wouldn’t mind two tune-ups before I go against Alexander Volkanovski,” Cejudo said. “Sean O’Malley, he’s that dirty Q-tip, he’s a privileged brat. I think we all know that, and I’m going to hurt him. But first things first, Aljamain is first. I know he’s confident, but I know deep down inside that he respects me a little too much. He’s going to see that competitor once the cage locks, he’s going to look into my eyes and he’s going to see what I’m made out of. Sean O’Malley is next and I like that fight. I love the fact that he’s tall, I love the fact that he’s popular, and I’m going to hurt that dude.

“Right away [after UFC 288], I want O’Malley.”

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya is so, so happy that he knocked out Alex Pereira. He’s still riding that post-fight high a full month later!

Speaking of post-fight high, Mike Perry was absolutely buzzing after stopping Luke Rockhold.

Marvin Vettori has become a meme for all the right reasons.

How do we predict Wellington Turman’s Welterweight move to go? Randy Brown seems like a tough debut opponent.

Gilbert Burns’ Brazilian jiu-jitsu is absolutely ELITE!

Aljamain Sterling is the best backpacker since Demian Maia.

Bryce Mitchell may not be fighting this weekend, but his story lives on nevertheless.

I appreciate this bit of self-awareness and humor from Derek Burnson.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Got too much time tonight? Here’s a great way to kill 10 minutes.

It’s real hard to fight without legs to stand on.

If homie was smart, he would’ve tapped out after the first kick.

Random Land

I received several RL submissions — thanks y’all.

Midnight Music: RIP to the great Gordon Lightfoot, I hummed “Sundown” all day today.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

