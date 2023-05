Latest UFC Vegas 77 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Holm vs. Silva’ on July 15

Event: UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva”

Date: Sat., July 14, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 77 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

135 lbs.: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

125 lbs.: Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

145 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler vs. Norma Dumont

155 lbs.: Carl Deaton vs. Alexander Munoz

155 lbs.: Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

185 lbs.: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

115 lbs.: Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

155 lbs.: Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa vs. Austin Lingo

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 77 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.