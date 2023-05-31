 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Vegas 74 media day video feat. Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 74: “Kara-France vs. Albazi” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 3, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

HIGH STAKES FLYWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., June 3, 2023, with No. 3-seeded contender, Kai Kara-France, face rising No. 7-ranked Amir Albazi. In UFC Vegas 74’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, an exciting Featherweight bout sees No. 15-ranked contender, Alex Caceres, lock horns with all-action Daniel Pineda.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

2 p.m.: Jared Gordon
2:15 p.m.: Victor Altamirano
2:30 p.m.: Daniel Pineda
2:45 p.m.: Amir Albazi
3:15 p.m.: Jim Miller
3:30 p.m.: Kai Kara-France
3:45 p.m.: Alex Caceres
4:15 p.m.: Tim Elliott

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 74 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kara-France vs. Albazi” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

