Live: UFC Vegas 74 media day video feat. Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 74: “Kara-France vs. Albazi” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 3, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

2 p.m.: Jared Gordon

2:15 p.m.: Victor Altamirano

2:30 p.m.: Daniel Pineda

2:45 p.m.: Amir Albazi

3:15 p.m.: Jim Miller

3:30 p.m.: Kai Kara-France

3:45 p.m.: Alex Caceres

4:15 p.m.: Tim Elliott

Note: Times and availability subject to change

