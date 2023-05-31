UFC vs NFL: ‘Highly likely’ small Brandon Moreno destroys large linebackers like Micah Parsons

Are you taking Brandon Moreno or an NFL linebacker in a fight? pic.twitter.com/Ymu3Q6GJrf

Can a large NFL player beat a small MMA fighter in a bout with no weight limits?

Former Eagles tight end Clay Harbor had the combat sports community up in arms when he declared himself superior to former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, despite “Triple C” winning an Olympic gold medal and racking up a 16-3 record in cage fighting.

“I think in a fight I would beat UFC champion Henry Cejudo,” Harbor wrote on Twitter. “He’s 5’3” 130 pounds. I’m 6’4” 250 pounds. There are weight classes for a reason!”

“A small champion could go f—k up an NFL player,” UFC middleweight Sean Strickland said on his Man Dance podcast. “What’s that little Mexican guy, what’s his name? The champion, I love the guy, I always see him at the PI. It’s highly likely that guy goes and fucks up an NFL linebacker. Highly likely.”

Strickland was referring to UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

“Brandon’s good, but Brandon’s like five-three,” co-host Chris Curtis countered.

“Again, I still put my money on Brandon,” Strickland insisted.

Moreno, who stands 5’7” with a 70-inch reach, will defend his 125-pound title against longtime rival Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., July 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maybe “The Assassin Baby” can call out Micah Parsons with a victory.