Love him or hate him, Logan Paul isn’t afraid to take advantage of the many opportunities his celebrity presents him with.

When the WWE calls and offers him a match at WrestleMania? He says yes. If the boys from City Kickboxing are in town and want to grapple? He says yes to that too, even if it means getting his ass handed to him the whole time.

We’re still not sure exactly how Logan Paul ended up doing a session with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, and BJJ ace Craig Jones. There were hints of a PRIME sports drink sponsorship deal in the Instagram photos shared, but those bottles are everywhere these days — all over the UFC, in every gutter around the city — so who knows.

What we do know is that Logan Paul got an education that day in levels. Videos of the friendly grapple show Adesanya hitting Logan with a front headlock and trip takedown, while Volkanovski showed the YouTube personality some back technique.

“The Great” was very complimentary of Paul.

LOL at Logan Paul's caption pic.twitter.com/XDsawAfGPZ — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 30, 2023

“Good session in the books!” he exclaimed in an Instagram story.

“‘Good session,’ yeah right,” Logan replied in his own story. “They murdered me.”