Conor McGregor is coming back, and once he’s back he’s not going anywhere.

There’s been a lot of speculation on how committed McGregor is to seriously continuing his fight career. Sure, we have no doubts he’ll fight from time to time in big money fights. But since fighting Floyd Mayweather and securing his bag in 2017, McGregor has fought just four times in the last six years.

According to “The Notorious,” that’s gonna change after he kicks the head off Michael Chandler in the as-of-yet unscheduled coaches from from The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.

“What do I hope for in this world? I hope for a hundred more fights,” McGregor said in a new interview with Megan Olivi. “I hope for consistency. I hope for a run. I’ve had this on, off, on, off for the last while. I just want to get this nice consistency going. And I’m hoping now when I come back this is where it’s at.”

McGregor had big plans for a run of fights when he returned in 2020, but that never materialized. After destroying Donald Cerrone in January, it took him 12 months to get back in the cage against Dustin Poirier. They did fight twice in six months after “Diamond” KO’d McGregor in their first fight.

In his interview, McGregor promised to pull off a massive comeback.

“Not only just a return, the greatest return in combat sports,” McGregor said. “This is gonna be – I’m gonna kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor made for being kicked all over the place, and that’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent.

“You’re gonna see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re gonna see a visual of a head hanging off.”

You can catch Conor McGregor every Tuesday night on ESPN as The Ultimate Fighter returns. As for when he’ll fight Michael Chandler, the UFC and “Notorious” have promised a date announcement to be made sometime during the show’s run.