PFL champ Rob Wilkinson pulled from PFL 4 following failed drug test

The PFL light heavyweight champion is out of his scheduled fight.

MMAmania.com confirmed with multiple sources on Tues. (May 30, 2023) that Rob Wilkinson has been pulled from PFL 4, which takes place on June 8 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, after failing a drug test in the wake of his win over former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos at PFL 1 last April.

“Razor” was scheduled to face Ty Flores in the PFL 4 co-main event but has since been suspended and will now miss the rest of the 2023 PFL season. Flores will now face PFL veteran Dan Spohn, who has competed for the promotion since the 2021 season.

Wilkinson is the latest PFL light heavyweight to be removed from the 2023 season due to a failed drug test. Santos, his opponent from PFL 1, and Krzysztof Jotko both drew temporary suspensions from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) earlier this month. Heavyweights Bruno Cappelozza and Rizvan Kuniev were also suspended.

Expect more on this still-developing story in the coming days.

