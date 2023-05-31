Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho booked for Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23

#BellatorDublin just keeps getting better! @AaronPicoUSA fights for the first time outside of the U.S! He’ll take on @3ArenaDublin fan favorite @the_game_mma on Sept. 23rd. #Bellator299 ️▶️ https://t.co/QbOrCoZWoO pic.twitter.com/nmInBRMePW

Bellator Dublin, which is set to go down inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 23, 2023, just got another great addition to its main card as Aaron Pico has been booked to face Pedro Carvalho in a highly-intriguing featherweight affair.

Pico made his successful return to the cage at Bellator 295 just a few months ago to defeat a game James Gonzalez, who went toe-to-toe with the wrestling specialist for 15 minutes. In the end, Pico — ranked No. 3 — earned a unanimous decision win, which was his first victory since suffering a shoulder injury which resulted in a loss to Jeremy Kennedy in Oct. 2022.

The loss to Kennedy snapped Pico’s six-fight win streak and derailed a title shot against current 145-pound champion, Patricio Pitbull. Now, he looks to get back into the title picture with a big win in Dublin.

As for Carvalho, he is currently occupying the No. 4 spot on the official rankings and is coming off a loss to the aforementioned Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 291. Carvalho hasn’t been too consistent over the last few years, racking up a paltry 2-4 record over his last six outings. A win over Pico, however, would put him right back in the championship picture.

Bellator Dublin is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight as division champion, Johnny Eblen, will face off against Fabian Edwards. In further action, Mads Burnell takes on Daniel Weichel at 145 pounds.

