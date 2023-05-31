 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Alexander Volkanovski responds to McGregor’s challenge: ‘Anywhere. Anytime. Any weight!”

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski came within inches of scoring double champion status earlier this year, losing a close decision to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Had the Aussie been victorious, he would’ve been following in Conor McGregor’s path to greatness, as “The Notorious” also captured the Featherweight belt before jumping to 155 lbs.

Unlike McGregor, Volkanovski remains intent on defending his Featherweight crown, as he’s returning to 145-pounds to face interim kingpin Yair Rodriguez. However, Volkanovski has twice been a topic in McGregor’s return to action conversation, and he’s not about to let that potential challenge go unanswered.

For one, Volkanovski took issue with McGregor’s challenge of his pound-for-pound status, pointing out that he’s fought in more weight classes than the knockout artist.

In addition, Volkanovski answered back, “Let’s do it at Lightweight!” He also responded, “Anytime. Anywhere. Any weight!”

With McGregor fully in fridge mode, could this be the match up needed to return 5’6” Volkanovski to the Welterweight division? The Australian began his career at 170 lbs., but an early knockout loss convinced him to shed some additional weight and embark on a massive win streak. As for McGregor, the current plan is for him to face Michael Chandler ... at some point ... at some weight class. Afterward, however, perhaps a fight with Volkanovski could materialize if “Notorious” really intends to stay active this time around.

Insomnia

I am genuinely devastated that Guram Kutateladze is out of this weekend’s planned match up versus Jamie Mullarkey. We need more “Georgian Viking” violence. He’s so good!

An upcoming new FEATHERWEIGHT booking:

Michael Chandler offers his quick thoughts on fellow Lightweight talents:

Michael Bisping gets got.

Drew Dober is looking pretty jacked for a pregnant chick.

Jalin Turner has skills!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The 1-2-same side high kick just might be the best combination in MMA. It’s replaced double jab-overhand!

Sam Alvey is back in the win column! Can UFC matchmakers possibly resist the return of “Smile’n?”

Spun this man into a face-to-the-floor KO:

Random Land

Sharks are friends?

Midnight Music: It is sacrilege to skip the opening skit, regardless of how many times you may have heard it.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

