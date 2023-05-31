Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski came within inches of scoring double champion status earlier this year, losing a close decision to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Had the Aussie been victorious, he would’ve been following in Conor McGregor’s path to greatness, as “The Notorious” also captured the Featherweight belt before jumping to 155 lbs.

Unlike McGregor, Volkanovski remains intent on defending his Featherweight crown, as he’s returning to 145-pounds to face interim kingpin Yair Rodriguez. However, Volkanovski has twice been a topic in McGregor’s return to action conversation, and he’s not about to let that potential challenge go unanswered.

For one, Volkanovski took issue with McGregor’s challenge of his pound-for-pound status, pointing out that he’s fought in more weight classes than the knockout artist.

Yeah you say it, but I did it. I’ve fought at Middleweight, Welterweight, lightweight and Featherweight. https://t.co/VYSmGxfHaS — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 30, 2023

In addition, Volkanovski answered back, “Let’s do it at Lightweight!” He also responded, “Anytime. Anywhere. Any weight!”

With McGregor fully in fridge mode, could this be the match up needed to return 5’6” Volkanovski to the Welterweight division? The Australian began his career at 170 lbs., but an early knockout loss convinced him to shed some additional weight and embark on a massive win streak. As for McGregor, the current plan is for him to face Michael Chandler ... at some point ... at some weight class. Afterward, however, perhaps a fight with Volkanovski could materialize if “Notorious” really intends to stay active this time around.

Insomnia

I am genuinely devastated that Guram Kutateladze is out of this weekend’s planned match up versus Jamie Mullarkey. We need more “Georgian Viking” violence. He’s so good!

I love everything about this entire exchange pic.twitter.com/r7580SkbCa — Miguel Class (@MigClass) May 30, 2023

Related UFC Vegas 74 Gets Super Late Addition

An upcoming new FEATHERWEIGHT booking:

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT



Austin Lingo will fight Melquizael Costa in a Lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 on July 15th.



[per @guicruzzz]#MMA #UFC #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/ml9uvSwLpt — MMA Ambit (@MMAmbit) May 30, 2023

Michael Chandler offers his quick thoughts on fellow Lightweight talents:

Michael Bisping gets got.

The trolls got Bisping again pic.twitter.com/YHFrfzkgKB — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) May 29, 2023

Drew Dober is looking pretty jacked for a pregnant chick.

Drew Dober found out how it feels to be pregnant…

(Well kind of)



: @DrewDober pic.twitter.com/iazE3sXuoe — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 29, 2023

Jalin Turner has skills!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The 1-2-same side high kick just might be the best combination in MMA. It’s replaced double jab-overhand!

Huge head kick by Murilo Bento at Jungle Fight #JungleFight116 pic.twitter.com/NLoxx5u5A4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2023

Sam Alvey is back in the win column! Can UFC matchmakers possibly resist the return of “Smile’n?”

Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 pic.twitter.com/0Lb6iIpHQD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

Spun this man into a face-to-the-floor KO:

David "Black Spartan" Martinez (10-1) defends his Combate bantamweight title via 4th round spinning wheel kick KO over Jose Zarauz #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/mkAcYOOncS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 29, 2023

Random Land

