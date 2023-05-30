Conor McGregor expresses interest in Alexander Volkanovski matchup: ‘That would be a nice one’

Conor McGregor has paid attention to his old division since he left it in 2015.

The “Notorious” Irishman burst onto the scene in 2013 as a young Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight prospect. After six consecutive star-making performances inside the Octagon, McGregor captured undisputed UFC gold with his famous 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

McGregor’s Featherweight title win was his final fight in the division before taking several bouts at Lightweight and Welterweight. Despite his imminent return likely coming at Welterweight, the former dual-division titleholder has interest in a potential pairing with the current 145-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski.

“We’re not done yet,” McGregor told Megan Olivi on UFC’s YouTube channel. “By the time it’s done, I’ll feel I’ll have a full circle and I’ll be where I wanna be.

“Of course, [lightweight] is an option,” he added. “I’ve never missed weight. 145-pound champion and 155-pound champion. I like 170 also. I like them all. Even the 145-pound champion, [Alex] Volkanovski, that would be a nice one at some stage. All of them.”

“The Great” last challenged for Lightweight gold in Feb. 2023, falling short by a unanimous decision against the champion, Islam Makhachev (watch highlights). Down to meet in the middle, Volkanovski responded to McGregor, suggesting to fight at Lightweight while also being open to any weight.

Volkanovski has long wanted to fight McGregor as a victory for either gives the winner wins over all UFC Featherweight champions in promotional history. Next, Volkanovski seeks his fifth title defense against the interim champion, Yair Rodriguez, at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023. McGregor, on the other hand, has an expected clash with Michael Chandler awaiting him on a date yet to be announced. The bout will be McGregor’s first since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 (watch highlights).

“Not only just a return — the greatest return in combat sports,” McGregor said of his impending Chandler fight. “This is going to be [that]. I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off [at UFC 264] and then you’re going to see a visual off a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that, and steady making my way towards it.”