Triggered! Conor McGregor embarks on wild tweet-and-delete rampage, trashes UFC champs and BMF ‘bums’

UFC mega star Conor McGregor is supposed to be promoting the new season of TUF, which premieres tonight (May 30) on ESPN. Instead, the former UFC lightweight champion is at war with his fellow combatants on Twitter.

Yet again.

“This guy woke up, did a bump, and started tweeting,” welterweight veteran Matt Brown wrote.

McGregor and Brown have been at odds on social media over the past few days, which started with an argument over the promotion’s official record for most knockouts. “The Immortal” is within striking distance after laying waste to Court McGee at UFC Charlotte.

In a follow-up interview, Brown dismissed the idea of McGregor having any legitimate shot at setting the all-time mark and referred to the power-punching Irishman as a coked-up bum. Not surprisingly, that didn’t sit well with “Notorious,” who took aim at Brown’s past drug use in a now-deleted tweet.

“Matt Brown, heroin addict,” McGregor wrote, before continuing his assault.

Ya’ll wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/oATwW3zxuZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 30, 2023

“Former user vs. current coke addict,” Brown replied. “Let’s go!”

And Conor cried in the locker room getting hugs form coaches. I got the fuck back up and moved on. We are not the same. https://t.co/y9vROKFxZ0 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 30, 2023

ESPN inadvertently got Alexander Volkanovski involved in the conversation by tweeting a fantasy matchup between “The Great” — who is the current featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked fighter at pound-for-pound — and McGregor, who previously held titles at both 145 and 155 pounds.

“The UFC P4P Number 1 (ye right) needs weighing scales and specific divisions to compete against me,” McGregor tweeted. “So who’s really who and what’s what? The BMF title, the baddest jackasses in the sauna title. Little bums. Little one division, never champion bums! Nothin bad about ya’s!”

McGregor is referring to the BMF headliner between lightweight rivals Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, booked for UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City. Poirier is 2-1 against “Notorious” but Gaethje — despite his best efforts — has yet to fight the former champion.

McGregor, who turns 35 in just a few weeks, has not competed since breaking his leg against Poirier at UFC 264. He’s expected to make his Octagon return against Chandler at some point later this year, but his USADA procrastination continues to delay their pay-per-view (PPV) grudge match.

For much more on McGregor’s coaching gig on TUF 31 click here.