Video: UFC leaks Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler introductions from TUF 31

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out the digital red carpet for the return of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality show, which premieres with Episode 1 of Season 31 TONIGHT (Tues., May 30, 2023) on ESPN — with immediate replays on ESPN+ just as soon as the live episode wraps.

Or you can skip them both and get up to speed with our full results and recap RIGHT HERE.

UFC recently released a sneak peek of the coaches introductions, which is basically an excuse for promotion president Dana White to gush for ex-lightweight champion Conor McGregor. “Notorious” may be a “coked-up bum” (according to this rival) but is still recognized as the biggest name in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Sorry, Ronda.

McGregor and Chandler will lead separate squads of bantamweight and lightweight fighters, who will pursue the coveted “six-figure contract” and their own personal dreams of UFC superstardom. It’s not uncommon for combatants who impress — but don’t go all the way — to earn a spot at the live finale, so there’s a lot at stake for this new season of TUF.

“Notorious” and “Iron” will collide atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) at some point later this year.