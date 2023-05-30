Sean Strickland will bench winner of Whittaker-Du Plessis, steal Adesanya title shot at UFC Vegas 76

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his next 185-pound title defense atop the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sun., Sept. 10, 2023 at a venue to be determined in Sydney, Australia.

As of this writing, “The Last Stylebender” does not have an opponent for UFC 293; however, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis are expected to produce the leading candidate when they collide at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

But a lot of things can happen between now and September.

Whittaker is no stranger to pre-fight injuries. In addition, his “DDP” fight could render the winner medically unfit to compete in time for UFC 293. Or maybe their fight goes to a draw, ends in a disqualification or even a No Decision ... a lot of crazy sh*t happens in MMA.

No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland will be ready and waiting.

“If this [next] fight goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards,” Strickland told My MMA News (transcribed by Drake Riggs). “I f****** had a close decision with f******, what the f*** was that guy’s name? Jared Cannonier, knocked some brain cells out of me. Solid guy. Thought I won on the scorecards but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy, but I lost fair and square. I’ll pay my tenants. I’ll get some W’s but yeah. That one needs to happen.”

Strickland (26-5) is booked to throw down against former PFL contender Abusupiyan Magomedov in the UFC Vegas 76 main event on July 1 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. The 32 year-old “Tarzan” got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov and could stake his claim to the next 185-pound title shot with a dominant performance over “Abus.”

