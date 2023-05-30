 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Strickland will bench winner of Whittaker-Du Plessis, steal Adesanya title shot at UFC Vegas 76

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his next 185-pound title defense atop the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sun., Sept. 10, 2023 at a venue to be determined in Sydney, Australia.

As of this writing, “The Last Stylebender” does not have an opponent for UFC 293; however, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis are expected to produce the leading candidate when they collide at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

But a lot of things can happen between now and September.

Whittaker is no stranger to pre-fight injuries. In addition, his “DDP” fight could render the winner medically unfit to compete in time for UFC 293. Or maybe their fight goes to a draw, ends in a disqualification or even a No Decision ... a lot of crazy sh*t happens in MMA.

No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland will be ready and waiting.

“If this [next] fight goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards,” Strickland told My MMA News (transcribed by Drake Riggs). “I f****** had a close decision with f******, what the f*** was that guy’s name? Jared Cannonier, knocked some brain cells out of me. Solid guy. Thought I won on the scorecards but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy, but I lost fair and square. I’ll pay my tenants. I’ll get some W’s but yeah. That one needs to happen.”

Strickland (26-5) is booked to throw down against former PFL contender Abusupiyan Magomedov in the UFC Vegas 76 main event on July 1 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. The 32 year-old “Tarzan” got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov and could stake his claim to the next 185-pound title shot with a dominant performance over “Abus.”

To see the rest of the UFC Vegas 76 fight card and ESPN lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania