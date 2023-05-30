TUF 31 results, full Ep. 1 recap for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC premiere on ESPN

Don’t call it a comeback ... TUF has been here for years.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) managed to breathe new life into the aging combat sports reality show by luring former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, back for “full immersion” to coach opposite ex-Bellator 155-pound titleholder and No. 5-ranked UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler will face off atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event later this year.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 kicks off a brand new season with Episode 1 TONIGHT (Tues., May 30, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Replays of TUF 31 will air immediate following the live broadcast a 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (sign up here).

MMAmania.com will have a complete recap of TUF 31 and full results from the elimination fights below just as soon as the credits roll on Episode 1, so be sure to bookmark this post and circle back at 11 p.m. ET.

Here are the contestants scheduled to compete on this season of TUF:

Bantamweight:

Hunter Azure

Timur Valiev

Brad Katona

Mando Gutierrez

Trevor Wells

Carlos Vera

Rico DiSciullo

Cody Gibson

Lightweight:

Jason Knight

Roosevelt Roberts

Kurt Holobaugh

Austin Hubbard

Nate Jennerman

Lee Hammond

Landon Quinones Stewart

Aaron McKenzie

Who stays and who goes home? Find out tonight in our full recap at 11 p.m. ET!

