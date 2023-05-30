Muhammad Naimov steps in on five days notice to fight Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 74

Jamie Mullarkey has a new opponent.

MMAmania.com confirmed today (Mon, May 29, 2023) with multiple sources that Mullarkey (16-5) will face UFC newcomer Muhammad Naimov (8-2) on five days notice this weekend at UFC Vegas 74 from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Mullarkey was scheduled to face Guram Kutateladze; however, the fight got scrapped due to an undisclosed reason.

Mullarkey, 28, is coming off back-to-back wins over UFC veteran Michael Johnson and Francisco Prado and will be looking to win three straight for the first time inside the promotion.

Naimov, 28, is the latest fighter from Tajikistan to be signed to the UFC. (There are now four Tajikistan fighters in the promotion) “Hillman” will also be moving up a weight class for his debut, as all of his other fights prior were at Featherweight. He is riding a three-fight win steak, with two wins being by stoppage. Naimov also competed on season four of Dana White’s Contender Series, dropping a unanimous decision to Collin Anglin in the co-main event.

The full UFC Vegas 74 lineup can be seen below:

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

125 lbs.: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 74 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74: “Kara-France vs. Albazi” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.