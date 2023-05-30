Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Within moments of Aljamain Sterling’s victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 earlier this month, promotion began for his next title defense. Sean O’Malley stormed the cage, lost his jacket, and traded barbs with “Funkmaster,” and the pair have quickly been booked to fight in August at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts.

However, that booking and date wasn’t without controversy. Sterling has been accused of getting in his own way, and consequently, O’Malley’s camp expressed their belief that UFC wants “Suga” to win and take his place. Now, Sterling has acknowledged that might be true, but he also believes O’Malley is nowhere near the star nor knockout artist he claims to be.

“I do think that the UFC does want (O’Malley as the champion),” Sterling said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “But then (Welch) started going into his reasonings of why and started calling (O’Malley) like this knockout artist – and not saying he never knocked anybody out, but it’s just very different now that he’s swimming with the big boys in the deep end.

“We just haven’t quite seen this magic knockout wannabe knock-off McGregor – that was like the trajectory that he was on. But for some reason, it’s just like people just don’t got the formula or the juice to be Conor.”

With 11 knockouts in 16 wins, it’s tough to deny that O’Malley can crack. However, Sterling does have a point: “Suga” hasn’t knocked out a single fighter that remains on the UFC roster. Furthermore, Sterling believes that O’Malley has underperformed when facing Top 10 opposition.

“Anytime this man has stepped in there with a shark in the deep end, he’s been chewed up, for the most part, every single time,” Sterling said. “Maybe not say chewed up – (against Marlon) ‘Chito’ (Vera), he got flatlined. You ever see a domino, how you just topple it over and just falls? That was him.”

Insomnia

Bryan Battle vs. Joaquin Buckley would be a pretty intriguing Welterweight clash, and I can see paths to victory for each man.

What do y’all think about me Vs. Buckley??? I feel like that’s a fire fight personally ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) May 29, 2023

Bryan Battles Talkin Like He Want Smoke #AirItOut pic.twitter.com/7hFu2Wr6NJ — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 29, 2023

I will never pass up an opportunity to highlight the greatness of Jose Aldo.

POV: you try to get your jab going against prime José Aldo pic.twitter.com/3oRpL8oJxQ — Miguel Class (@MigClass) May 25, 2023

It’s a wise call that Tyson Fury wants to stay inside the ring.

Tyson Fury said he won’t fight Jon Jones because he doesn’t roll around on the ground. When you see him get taken down by Darren Till, I can’t blame him. pic.twitter.com/fsjiVdDoat — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) May 25, 2023

I always love these animations, and this one isn’t too challenging to name the fighter.

Been a minute but here’s a new animation on the shoulder roll.



What fighter is this? pic.twitter.com/vKFhMAMAVh — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) May 27, 2023

Curious as to what Magomed Ankalaev has been up to? Hope this helps!

Ankalaev posted this insane video on his IG story yesterday pic.twitter.com/ph8D05932S — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 28, 2023

Here’s a fun reason to dislike top Middleweight prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov ahead of his UFC debut.

That middleweight everyone is trying to hype got heel hooked and threw a tantrum last weekend pic.twitter.com/VIWnMKq7C3 — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) May 29, 2023

Ignoring practicality, this is one of the coolest kicks I’ve ever seen.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A ridiculously clean KO:

Masaaki Noiri with one of the coldest KOs of the yearpic.twitter.com/qmYkPiEfpU — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) May 25, 2023

There is apparently a second Rakhmonov who also catches kicks, hits hard, and bullies opponents in the clinch.

Every second of this clip is wild.

OH MY GOD WHAT A KNOCKOUT



pic.twitter.com/BJqRgl9dMA — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) May 26, 2023

Random Land

Let’s class this column up a bit.

