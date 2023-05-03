UFC Hall of Famer says Anderson Silva ‘will always’ be G.O.A.T. middleweight: ‘Israel Adesanya will always be No. 3’

The Middleweight G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate has heated up in recent years.

Israel Adesanya’s recent reclaim of 185-pound gold at UFC 287 put him back into the forefront of legendary discussions. The “Last Stylebender” already has a win over most peoples’ No. 1 all-time best, Anderson Silva, along with five total title defenses and the recent second title win, coming via second-round knockout over Alex Pereira (watch highlights).

For another former champion, Rich Franklin, however, there just isn’t any topping what “The Spider” accomplished on his 16-UFC fight unbeaten streak.

“Absolutely not, it will always be Anderson Silva,” Franklin told The Schmo regarding the Middleweight G.O.A.T. debate. “The reason why is because Anderson beat me so I had to be beat by the greatest, right? No, Israel will always be No. 3. It’s Anderson then me then Israel.

“Yeah, no. Never. I’m sticking with Anderson on that one,” he concluded. “[Adesanya], honestly, when you watch him compete, a striking semblance of the way he moves in the cage and all that, there is a lot of similarities [with Silva] and all kidding aside, he is an amazing fighter, and an amazing athlete. Coming back with a rival (Pereira) like that and being able to get that victory is huge.”

Silva’s incredible 10-defense reign began fresh off a violent first-round knockout via knees to Franklin in Oct. 2006. The pair eventually rematched one full year later, resulting in the same fashion just one round later for “Ace.”

The now-retired 48-year-old former champion and UFC Hall of Famer currently acts as a Vice President for ONE Championship. This weekend (Fri., May 5, 2023), the promotion makes its United States debut in Broomfield, Colorado, with ONE Fight Night 10, featuring another surefire future UFC Hall of Famer and former champion, the consecutive title defense record holder at 11, Demetrios Johnson. “Mighty Mouse” looks to successfully defend his ONE title in a trilogy against Adriano Moraes.