UFC 288 fans ‘uncomfortable’ watching Henry Cejudo’s ‘weird’ strobe light therapy — ‘Bro is seizing and calling it training’

Henry Cejudo is pulling out all the stops.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, who also held the flyweight title prior to his hasty (and temporary) retirement back in early 2020, will make his return to the fight game in the UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In his crosshairs is current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

“Aljo, I’m a different level, I’m just better than him in every area that you can think of,” Cejudo said during a recent episode of Embedded. “I’m too smart, man, too talented. I’m too mentally strong. If I have to take it where I have to take it to win, then I’m gonna do that.”

Cejudo incorporates Light Stimulation Therapy into the recovery process of his training camp. There’s not a tremendous amount of data to support its therapeutic benefits outside of anecdotal evidence (don’t sleep on the placebo effect), but it’s hard to knock any kind of treatment that results in a positive outcome.

“Light Stimulation Therapy enhances learning abilities and sports performance by stimulating the eye and brain with light,” according to Dr. Pete Collom, who holds a PhD in Clinical Psychology. “It has the objective of improving health and human performance by optimizing brain function. Since most sensory input to the brain is in the form of visual light perception, light has the greatest influence on brain function and is the focus of this non-invasive technique. It has had enormously successful results in the following areas; concentration, memory, reading, test anxiety, creativity, stress reduction, self-esteem, chronic fatigue and chronic pain syndrome.”

UFC fans, clinically proven to be experts on every topic known to man, had mixed reactions.

I can do this at the club

I am so uncomfortable.

Light therapy has zero benefits btw.

Bro is seizing and calling it training.

I think I might have epilepsy because I couldn’t watch this it made my eyes go weird and spaz out how to do I check?

It helps him relax or sleep during weight cut.

Thinks he’s Ben Affleck in the Accountant.

Getting used to the lights for when he wakes up?

Bro’s wanking it

“It’s more of me rekindling my love for the game, for the love of the competition, and then doing it,” Cejudo told his YouTube followers. “I’m not just done with Aljamain. My overall goal, and I’ll say it again, is to go up to 145 pounds and do something that nobody has ever done.”

Skip to the 6:55 mark for the entire sequence:

I’ve seen weirder.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 288 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.