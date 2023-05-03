Live: UFC 288 media day video stream | Sterling vs. Cejudo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

To help gets fans hyped for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 288 media day, LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above, with an emphasis on the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and former division titleholder Henry Cejudo.

The welterweight co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad takes over for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, a lightweight title eliminator that got canceled when “Do Bronx” was felled by injury. Expect “Durinho” and “Remember the Name” to also be a part of today’s media festivities.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 288 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

